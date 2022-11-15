Saudi Arabia - Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, has purchased a fleet of electric buses, marking the first stage in delivering its sustainable, smart and seamlessly integrated transport network across The Red Sea.

The purchase agreement with international e-mobility pioneers Electromin and Energy International Corporation make RSG the owner of Saudi Arabia’s first-ever fleet of carbon-neutral electric buses, setting a historic milestone for vehicle manufacturers and Saudi licensing authorities.

“Our mission has always been to set the standard for regenerative tourism. Carbon-neutral operations across The Red Sea is a key part of achieving this, and that requires a fully clean, green, emission-free transport network,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG.

“We’re working with world-class manufacturers and operators who share our ambition and vision for reimagining tourism, by leading the regional and global transition to energy-efficient transportation.”

The roll-out follows a comprehensive and robust analysis of the total land, sea and air transport needs for the 28,000 sq km destination, in line with its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

Eng Saud Alaskar, the Deputy Governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), said: “Red Sea Global is spearheading the transition to sustainable transport in the Kingdom, and we, as a key enabler of economic growth, are delighted to be able to support in that mission, while also helping others to follow their example.”

Emission-free transport at The Red Sea aligns with its wider commitment to power the entire destination using solar energy, saving approximately 500,000 tons of carbon emissions annually. Two large-scale solar farms are currently under development at the destination, along with the world’s largest battery storage facility.

RSG is also developing supporting infrastructure for electric vehicle charging and maintenance facilities. It is investing heavily in the training of young Saudis to equip them with the skills and knowledge to service and maintain these facilities, and the state-of-the-art vehicles themselves.

Electromin and Energy International Corporation are facilitating the supply of the electric bus fleet from China’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, Yutong, and European electric vehicle builder and supplier Eurabus. The fleet will encompass two vehicle types to efficiently serve regular routes for employees between their homes in the purpose-built Coastal Village to their jobs at the destination. This includes a smaller vehicle type offering a range of approximately 250km and a larger bus with a range of approximately 350km when fully charged.

Graham Tunks, Commercial Director of Electromin, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Red Sea Global on a new, sustainable project and supply best-in-class EV buses from Yutong. Electromin is a turnkey e-mobility solutions provider, and operator of the only EV charging network in KSA, helping to achieve Vision 2030. We are honored to work with like-minded companies such as Red Sea Global to bring the future of mobility into today’s world.”

Rami Fawaz, Head of Business Development at Energy International Corporation, said: “We are honoured to supply and support Red Sea Global with the first-class electric EURABUS. As a committed partner to Vision 2030, we look forward to providing other partners in Saudi Arabia with best-in-class electric vehicles. This is a unique opportunity for manufacturers of all forms of EVs to play a critical role in contributing to the future of sustainability in the Kingdom.”

“As we approach the delivery of our initial hotel assets next year, we are ramping up efforts to ensure our operational systems are in place to welcome our first guests. This deal is the first step on the road to a fully integrated mobility network spanning land, sea and air, which will enable safe movement of visitors, residents, and goods, and one that is reflective of our standard setting approach to regenerative tourism development,” said Andreas T Flourou, Executive Director Operations, Mobility, at RSG.

The Red Sea is on track to welcome first guests in 2023 when the initial hotels will open. Upon full completion in 2030, The Red Sea will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.

