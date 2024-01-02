Riyadh: The Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services inaugurated the unified call center number 19955, designed to receive inquiries and suggestions, and address complaints and reports by beneficiary service centers in the transport and logistics sectors.



The unified call center aims to improve response time, and communication and coordination between industry sectors and beneficiaries. Operating from 8 am to 5 pm, it receives and logs requests, and ensures prompt resolutions, within 10 days, through follow-up and coordination with relevant authorities.



Assistant Minister of Transportation and Logistic Services Ahmed S. Alhassan stressed that the center aims to improve public service by increasing cooperation among the sector beneficiary service centers. It enables direct communication between beneficiaries and the ministry, and simplifies the process of submitting inquiries and suggestions.



The center accepts requests in both Arabic and English, catering to the needs of citizens, residents and visitors alike.