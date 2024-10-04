The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), in partnership with CStar Shipping Company and United Global Logistics (UGL), has announced the addition of the new shipping service FEM1 to the Jeddah Islamic Port. This will enhance the movement of exports and imports in line with Mawani’s vision of reliable, efficient, and sustainable port operations, a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said.

This expansion is part of Mawani’s ongoing efforts to improve the maritime navigation network connectivity index with global shipping lines. By enhancing port competitiveness and increasing connections to ports in the East and West, Mawani is contributing to the National Strategy for Transport and Logistic Services that aims to solidify Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub and a bridge between three continents.

Connection with key ports

The new shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port with key ports in China, Malaysia, and Türkiye, including Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Kelang, and Istanbul. With a capacity of 2,758 standard containers, the addition of FEM1 further strengthens Jeddah Islamic Port's pivotal role as a gateway to Europe, Asia, and Africa.

This strategic location offers a competitive advantage for exporters, importers, and shipping agents, making it the first port on the Red Sea coast for transit maritime trade as well as container and cargo transportation.

