The Saudi Arabian Railways (SAR), in coordination with the operating company, is prepared to meet the expected demand for Haramain Express train trips during this year's Hajj season. They plan to operate more than 3,800 train trips, providing over 1.6 million seats—an increase of more than 100,000 seats compared to last year.

The Haramain Express Train is one of the ten fastest electric trains globally, reaching speeds of 300 km per hour and utilizing advanced signaling and communications systems. It is a crucial part of the development plan and expansion program in the Saudi railway network.

This project connects the main cities in the Western Region, addressing the growing demand to serve increasing numbers of internal and external pilgrims and reducing congestion on the roads in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah.

The Haramain Express Train is a fast electric train connecting Makkah with Madinah via a double railway line. Launched in September 2018, it is one of the largest train projects in the Middle East. The Kingdom established it to provide safe transportation for pilgrims, Umrah performers, and travelers between the two holy cities and the city of Jeddah.

The Haramain Express Railway is a 453 km long express railway linking Madinah and Makkah. It has a 449 km line from Makkah to Madinah and a 3.75 km branch connection to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.