Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), has announced the launch of the expressions of interest (EOIs) and request for qualification (RFQ) phases for the development and operations of Customs Warehouses Project in 38 Points of Entry (PoEs) across the kingdom.

According to NCP, 13 new warehouses will be built in different Points of Entry (PoEs) across the kingdom. Of these 12 will be designed and built while one will undergo renovation.

The scope of works also includes the facility maintenance of the 13 new warehouses; and provision of new equipment and logistical support and cleaning services for all new and existing warehouses in 38 different PoEs across the kingdom.

The project is being developed on the design, build, finance, operation, maintenance and transfer (DBFOMT) model. The duration of the project will cover construction period and 15 years of operations and maintenance, it stated.

ZATCA said through this project it aims to enhance the kingdom's position as a global logistics hub by promoting trade and maintaining public safety, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The RFQs are due by November 14, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).