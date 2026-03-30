RIYADH — The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced the launch of an initiative to extend the exemption period for incoming empty containers through King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port.

This is within the framework of supporting the competitiveness of Saudi ports and enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations, in a way that contributes to supporting the movement of national exports.

The initiative aims to extend the exemption period from storage fees for incoming empty containers from 10 days to 20 days at both ports, which encourages shipping lines to import and redirect empty containers to the ports in the Eastern Province, and enhances their continuous flow. The initiative also contributes to stimulating the redirection of empty containers located in Gulf ports to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port, which raises the level of availability of empty containers required for export operations and supports the smooth flow of goods through ports.

Mawani President Suliman Al-Mazroua noted that the initiative represents a key enabler to motivate shipping lines to increase the flow of empty containers to Saudi ports, which contributes to enhancing their availability to meet export needs. He stressed that Mawani continues to develop qualitative initiatives that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of Saudi ports and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a regional logistics center, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

This initiative comes as part of efforts to develop the logistics sector and raise its operational efficiency, which enhances the competitiveness of Saudi ports and supports achieving the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center.

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