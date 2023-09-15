Riyadh: The Federation of Saudi Chambers called for maximizing the integration of Gulf strategies in transport and logistics services by partnering with the private sector to develop logistics policies, create international partnerships, develop infrastructure and procedures, and stimulate the logistics sector and the privatization of operational work.



This came during the meeting between the trade ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the presidents of the federations and chambers of the GCC countries, hosted today by Oman.



President of the Federation of Gulf and Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry Hassan Al-Huwaizi praised the GCC's positive economic growth rates, progress in indicators of ease of business, and the growth of investments in various economic sectors.