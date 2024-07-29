RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the National Center for Privatization, announced the start of the expression of interest phase for driving school monitoring project for those interested in the private sector, with a management and operation contract model for a period of 10 years, including the preparation and equipment period, which takes 18 months.

The project aims to achieve the best levels of performance in training and testing for driving vehicles in Saudi Arabia and its sustainability, by monitoring the performance of driving schools and managing driver testing in more than 69 schools across Saudi Arabia.

The ministry explained that the project will be implemented in partnership with the private sector by operating and managing the tests provided to citizens and residents.

It also pointed out that the scope of the project includes monitoring driving schools by setting the necessary standards to measure performance while implementing continuous work plans to follow up on them in line with the performance measurement indicators approved by the Public Security, represented by the General Traffic Department.

The two parties, called to review the Expression of Interest request document by visiting the National Center for Privatization website, indicating that the Expression of Interest submission phase will end on 25 August, at 3 p.m.

