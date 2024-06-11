Makkah: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has noted the readiness of the Mashaer Metro Train to cater to the pilgrims during this year's Hajj season, commencing on the seventh day of Dhul-Hijjah.



According to SAR, the Mashaer train will commence transporting pilgrims from Mina to Arafat on the evening of Tarwiyah day, which falls on the eighth day of Dhul-Hijjah.



SAR said it has dedicated significant efforts over the past three months to prepare for the Hajj season.



This includes conducting maintenance and testing operations to ensure the train and its stations are fully prepared, adhering to the highest safety standards and quality requirements.



These efforts aim to ensure a seamless operation of the train across the nine stations located throughout the Mashaer (holy sites).



These stations are distributed among the Mashaer of Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina, with three stations allocated to each of these locations. The final station extends to the fourth level of the Jamarat Bridge.



The Mashaer train, inaugurated in 2010, operates with a fleet of 17 trains. Each train has a capacity of 3,000 passengers, enabling a total capacity of up to 72,000 passengers per hour.