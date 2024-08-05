Salalah – Salalah Airport has reported an 11% increase in passenger traffic during the khareef season in Dhofar this year.

Zakaria bin Yaqoub al Harrasi, Vice-President of Salalah Airport, stated, “Dhofar is witnessing increased tourism activity during this khareef, contributing to the rise in passenger traffic at Salalah Airport.” He expressed optimism that this trend will continue with more events and activities lined up in the governorate.

Currently, ten international airlines operate direct flights to Salalah from 18 destinations during khareef. According to Harrasi, the airport management has been working to ensure the highest efficiency in operations and is now preparing for the upcoming winter season.

In collaboration with its strategic partners, Oman Airports has introduced a new service called ‘Travel Easier’ for all visitors to Dhofar via Salalah Airport. This complimentary service provides a dedicated hall for passengers to complete travel procedures, including baggage check-in and boarding pass collection, six to 12 hours before departure. The service is available daily from 8am to 8pm and includes all airlines operating through Salalah Airport.

The governorate is set to see an uptick in visitors and revenue in the 2024 khareef season with expectations of increased tourism and economic activity.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, recently stated that he expects the 2024 season to see ten to 15% increase in visitors from last year’s 1mn, with spending projected to exceed RO115mn compared to RO100mn in 2023.

The government has invested significantly in Dhofar’s development, particularly in improving traffic flow and implementing road projects worth over RO30mn this year. Additional projects include rainwater drainage and development of tourist and waterfront sites.

Ghassani also informed about ambitious plans to implement numerous infrastructure projects across the governorate. These projects will be announced soon and focus on enhancing the road network, improving rainwater drainage and supporting youth development initiatives.

According to Ghassani, driven by various strategies, commercial, economic and tourism activities in Dhofar are thriving. “The efforts aim to stimulate growth in these sectors, provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises, and support Omani youth and innovators. The governorate continues to enhance investment in both tourism and its natural resources, contributing to its overall development and prosperity.”

