DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed nine cooperation agreements with several leading property developers and free zones in the emirate.

The agreements aim to create a unified platform for approving infrastructure project requests and managing activities within the right-of-way and public roads. They also seek to enhance road safety, improve service levels, and ensure that development projects adhere to the highest standards and regulations set by the relevant authorities.

RTA remains committed to maintaining world-class infrastructure within the right-of-way across Dubai, including development areas and free zones. This drive aligns with RTA’s strategy to preserve Dubai’s urban landscape while ensuring the efficient and sustainable operation of roads, facilities, and pedestrian pathways in accordance with global best practices.

The cooperation agreements were signed with leading property developer and free zone authorities in Dubai, including Emaar Properties, DAMAC Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Nshama, Al Futtaim Properties, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai Investments Park, and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

Bader Al Siri, Executive Director of Right-of-Way at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, stated, "These partnerships are part of a comprehensive and integrated strategy to streamline the management of Dubai’s right-of-way while providing a centralised framework for planning and implementing strategies. Such efforts will contribute to the development and efficiency of the road network. Additionally, these agreements will help improve traffic flow and ensure the safety of all road users, including motorists and pedestrians."

Al Siri commended the collaboration between RTA, developers, and free zone authorities, describing it as a testament to the collective efforts in implementing Law No. (4) of 2021, which regulates roads within development areas and free zones in Dubai. He emphasised the importance of close cooperation between RTA and its strategic partners in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the emirate’s road infrastructure.