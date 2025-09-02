Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has has announced that it has inaugurated Old Dubai Souq and Al Sabkha marine transport stations, which serve the marine transport network along Dubai Creek.

The move is part of RTA’s comprehensive plan to upgrade marine transport facilities in line with Dubai’s broader development across all sectors.

The final phase of the project delivered enhancements modelled on those introduced at Bur Dubai and Old Deira Souq stations in the previous phase.

The upgrades preserved cultural identity by providing user amenities, expanding shaded waiting areas, and establishing retail outlets to serve abra riders, said RTA in a statement.

The inauguration of both stations marks a key milestone for Dubai’s marine transport sector, it stated.

Their completion falls under RTA’s Marine Transport Strategic Plan 2020–2030, which seeks to advance the marine transport system as a key mobility mode in the emirate.

Marine transport modes reached 9.7 million during the first half of 2025.

As part of this phase’s development plan, RTA said it has expanded shaded waiting areas by 50%, created new investment spaces, to fulfil the requirements of Dubai’s Code for People of Determination.

The upgrades also improved lighting and used sustainable, eco-friendly materials in the marine berth, it stated.

In an initiative to enhance the working environment of operators, RTA had introduced an air-conditioned rest area for operators of traditional wooden abras, ensuring comfort and boosting operational efficiency.

Both stations were developed simultaneously to accelerate delivery, optimise resources, improve financial returns, and reinforce economic efficiency.-TradeArabia News Service

