Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed 72% of the construction on internal roads and street lighting at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta. The project spans a total distance of 38 km: 19 km of roadwork and the addition of lighting poles along another 19 km of existing streets.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Directors, RTA, said, “The internal roads project had been undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai; and the instructions of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council to address the needs of demographic growth and urban expansion, and foster the wellbeing of residents of the emirate. It reflects RTA’s commitment to upgrading the infrastructure of roads, street lights, and rainwater drainage systems in residential communities.

Margham

“The internal roads project at Margham covers the construction of roads extending 5 km along Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai. Works include road paving, rainwater drainage networks, and streetlights. The project serves more than 11000 residents,” said Al Tayer.

Lehbab

“The internal roads project at Lehbab includes paving roads extending 5 km along with infrastructure works of rainwater drainage and streetlights. The project also covers lighting works of the existing streets extending 2 km at the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lehbab Camels’ Race Track. The project serves more than 3,000 residents and improves the linking of the residential district under construction with the road network,” commented Al Tayer.

Al Lesaili

“The internal road works at Al Lesaili span 7 km. The project includes street lighting works for the existing roads at Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes over 14 km. The project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry/exit points of the area,” stated Al Tayer.

Hatta

“The project covers the construction of roads extending 2 km at Hatta, specifically at Saa’eer, Al Salami, and Suhaila, and infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage and streetlights. It serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry/exit points and the connection of the newly developed residential community with the road network,” concluded Al Tayer.

RTA has recently completed the construction of internal roads within three residential districts, namely Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2, and Al Barsha South 3, extending 37 km in total and inhabited by 12 thousand persons.