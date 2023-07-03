The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the contract for Garn Al Sabkha - Street Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project, being developed at an investment of AED374 million ($102 million).

The project is part of RTA's masterplan to upgrade strategic road corridors to the East and the West such as Al Yalayis and Expo Roads, which it had completed a few years ago.

The scope of work includes construction of four bridges, spanning 3000 m capable of carrying 17,600 vehicles per hour, said RTA in a statement.

It will also see 7 km of roadwork being laid, enhancing surface intersections on the service road running parallel to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, as well as street lighting, traffic signals & systems, rainwater drainage networks, and irrigation system networks, it stated.

Mattar Al Tayer, the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: "This project is part of a larger initiative to improve Garn Al Sabkha Street Corridor; that connects Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads. Its goal is to guarantee that traffic flows smoothly between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street."

Once completed, the project will reduce transit distance and time by 40% for traffic heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in the direction of Al Qusais and Sharjah, reducing peak hour journey time from 20 minutes to just 12 minutes.

"It will also reduce the journey time by 70 percent for vehicles from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road rightward to Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port from 21 minutes to 7 minutes," he added.

