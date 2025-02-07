KUWAIT CITY - On Tuesday evening, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali, Governor of the Capital, and Eid Al-Rashidi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works, inspected the ongoing radical road maintenance in the Al-Faiha and Jaber Al-Ahmad areas.

The inspection aimed to assess the latest developments in the maintenance projects, which span several areas and expressways across Kuwait.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the efforts of the Ministry of Public Works, under the leadership of Minister Noura Al-Ma shaan, in undertaking these significant road repairs. He urged citizens to be patient and understanding during the process, which is focused on enhancing the country’s infrastructure. He also noted that part of the governor's role is to oversee infrastructure projects in their regions, including road maintenance, and assured the public that he would continue to monitor progress and work closely with officials to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

In his remarks, Al-Rashidi highlighted the coordination between the Ministries of Public Works and Interior, particularly the General Traffic Department, to minimize disruptions during maintenance. He expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and understanding.

Al-Rashidi also explained that the Ministry had prioritized areas with the most severe road deterioration. He confirmed that the scraping phase for the roads in Al-Faiha and Jaber Al-Ahmad had been completed and that the next phase, involving the application of new asphalt layers, would begin soon. He reassured the public that all necessary precautions were in place to ensure the work was carried out efficiently and to the highest standards.

In addition to the work on internal roads, the maintenance projects are being carried out alongside improvements to major expressways such as Fahaheel, Salmi, Abdali, Seventh Ring Road, Fourth Ring Road, and Subiya Road. All projects are progressing according to their planned timelines.

