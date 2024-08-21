JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh Al-Jasser, confirmed that the Riyadh Metro will commence operations this year, aligning with the earlier announcement by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

He emphasized that Riyadh Metro, in terms of scale, stands as the largest metro project globally to be constructed in a single phase.

Al-Jasser made these remarks during an interview with Al-Arabiya Business, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the largest integrated logistics zone for Maersk in the Middle East at Jeddah Islamic Port on Wednesday.

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Maersk collaborated on the project, which involves investments totaling SR1.3 billion.

The newly launched logistics zone is set to streamline supply chain operations, handling 200,000 standard containers annually, and is expected to create over 2,500 job opportunities.

According to Al-Jasser, this zone offers integrated logistics solutions, adding significant economic value to the sector, and is in line with the national strategy for transport and logistics services spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Our efforts aim to transform Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub, leveraging its strategic location," he noted.

Al-Jasser highlighted that the Maersk Logistics Zone’s 225,000-square-meter facility can handle a wide range of goods, including refrigerated items at temperatures as low as -25 degrees Celsius, as well as chemicals and other products.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia made notable strides in the Logistics Performance Index, climbing to 17th place globally. Additionally, maritime connectivity indicators have doubled over the past three years, complementing advancements in air connectivity and multi-modal transportation integration.

The minister praised the swift completion of the Maersk Logistics Zone, which was finalized within 18 months with significant private sector investment.

He also mentioned that this zone is one of 18 signed logistics projects distributed across the Kingdom, with a target to reach 59 logistics zones by 2030, up from the current 22.

Several new zones are under construction in collaboration with international companies.

Al-Jasser revealed that private sector investments in these logistics zones within Saudi ports have exceeded SR10 billion.

Moreover, 12 additional agreements are anticipated in the coming years, which will further enhance the logistics network by integrating with the nation’s road and airport systems.

