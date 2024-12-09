RIYADH — The official account of Public Transportation in Riyadh announced the full return of service on the Blue Line of the Riyadh Metro between Alinma Bank and STC stations, after a brief disruption of service resulting from tampering with the emergency handles on the trains. The service on the Blue Line, the first line, had suspended temporarily due to the malfunction earlier.



The official account of public transportation in Riyadh also announced the availability of shuttle buses that transport passengers from STC station to Alinma Bank station to take them to their destinations.



The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) called on everyone to have proper care of the trains and stations of the Riyadh Metro and all associated facilities, and not to tamper with the emergency handles and other devices to avoid disruption of service. The commission urged everyone to adhere to the instructions and directives issued by it earlier.



Meanwhile, the Transport General Authority said that misuse of any of the security or safety devices or equipment on the train, such as emergency exits, warning and emergency equipment, in cases other than those required by necessity, is considered as a very serious violation, and the perpetrator is subject to a fine and suspension of the use of the service for a period of up to 6 months according to the executive regulations of the Railway Law.



The Riyadh Metro project consists of 85 train stations, including four main stations, designed with modern engineering specifications that make them a multi-use destination that combines architectural beauty and functional efficiency.



The stations are divided into 34 elevated stations, 4 stations on the ground, and 47 stations underground. The four stations form meeting points for several train tracks and the bus transportation system, which enhances the efficiency of transportation within the city. These stations also provide integrated services, including parking lots, customer services, ticket outlets, and a group of shops and restaurants, making them integrated urban centers.



The Riyadh Metro, the largest in the Middle East and the longest driverless train in the world, started operations officially across three lines on Dec. 1. The three lines that have started operations in the initial phase are the 1st line (Blue Line); 4th line (Yellow Line); and the 6th line (Purple Line). The Blue Line connects the Olaya Street to Batha; the Yellow Line runs along the King Khalid International Airport Road while the Purple Line connects Abdul Rahman bin Awf Road with Al-Shaikh Hassan bin Hussain Road

