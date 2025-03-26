RIYADH — Inspection teams from the Transport General Authority (TGA) have detected 13,000 transportation violations in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah during the last week.

The violations were discovered during 54,000 field inspections carried out between March 16 and 22.



The inspections were held as part of intensified campaigns to enforce regulations governing transportation activities, including verifying licenses, assessing vehicle conditions, and identifying unauthorized operations.



The TGA continues its oversight efforts during Ramadan in coordination with relevant government agencies to ensure high-quality transportation services for worshippers and Umrah pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah.



In Makkah, 43,000 inspections were conducted, resulting in 11,000 violations, primarily for operating unlicensed vehicles, failure to comply with uniform requirements, and employing unauthorized drivers. Violations also included deficiencies in vehicle equipment and safety standards, with an overall compliance rate of 90 percent.



In Madinah, 11,000 inspections were conducted, detecting 2,000 violations related to unlicensed vehicle operations, inadequate technical equipment, and the employment of unauthorized drivers. TGA continues its field inspections to enhance transportation services for pilgrims, aligning with their needs and improving the overall efficiency of the transportation and logistics sector.

