The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) has announced its key accomplishments for 2024, showcasing robust development and innovation in diverse communities across Abu Dhabi.

The year marked the successful completion of AED4 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of key projects, part of a broader set of long-term initiatives with a total budget exceeding AED75 billion ($20.4 billion), said the ministry.

DMT also re-affirmed its position as a significant contributor and driver of growth, stability and safety in Abu Dhabi, highlighted by the emirate being named the number one most liveable city in the Mena region by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index, and one of the safest in the world according to the Crime and Safety Indices by Numebo.

Abu Dhabi City was also ranked one of the top ten smartest cities in the world by the International Institute for Management Development, it stated.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, DMT, said: "The future-focused AED75 billion-plus budget embodies an ambitious vision to enhance infrastructure, elevate services, and promote urban development across the emirate. We strongly believe that these investments are a vital step towards building a solid, holistic foundation for the future."

"These initiatives reaffirm our dedication to our leadership's vision of enhancing the quality of life for our communities as well as meeting residents’ aspirations for smart city living and environmental sustainability," he added.

According to him, DMT invested AED3.4 billion in the completion of key mobility and road network projects including the expansion of the Helio-Abu Al Abiyad Road in Al Dhafra Region; and a double-bridge project with a total value of AED315 million that reduced average morning peak-hour delays by up to 80% on Abu Dhabi’s Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street.

Other notable roadworks completed in the last 12 months include a major overhaul of Al Ain Region’s 760-m landmark Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, which now features a new 1.5 km cycling track, an event plaza, and landscaping with over 780 trees in addition to shade structures.

Abu Dhabi emirate also got 247km of new cycling paths, bringing the total length of dedicated tracks to more than 1,200 kilometres.

The DMT's key achievements included the opening of more than 200 parks and beaches across the emirate in addition to the reopening of the landmark Al Bateen Ladies Club, which underscores its focus on creating inclusive and accessible spaces for all.-TradeArabia News Service

