JEDDAH — Deputy Emir of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal inaugurated the Second Ring Road project in the Makkah city.

The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of Eng. Khaled Al-Otaibi, director of the branch of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics in the region.

The opening of the western side of the road marks the completion of the Second Ring Road project, which contributes to the smooth flow of traffic within the Makkah city by connecting Ibrahim Al-Khalil Road with Madinah Road and other main roads.

These include linking the southern side of the Second Ring Road with King Abdulaziz Road, and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road project with the northern side of the Second Ring Road (Sulaymaniyah Tunnels).

The ring road consists of three lanes in each direction separated by a median strip. Service roads were also built on both sides of the main road, along with underpasses under the main roads, including the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Intersection (formerly Umm Al-Qura Intersection) and the Biban Intersection.

