Qatar's Hamad International Airport (DOH) has announced the opening of Concourse E as part of its latest terminal expansion programme.

Under this programme, two new concourses are being built, said the statement from DOH.

With the first of two concourses, the Concourse E getting completed, it increases the number of overall contact gates by 20% for a smoother, more accessible, and seamless passenger experience.

Designed to further elevate the passenger journey, this development prioritises boarding efficiency, reduces reliance on remote gates and buses and incorporates accessibility and sustainability focused design, it stated.

The expansion adds 51,000 sq m of space to the airport, featuring eight new contact gates representing a 20% overall addition that enable faster boarding and improved operational efficiency.

The Concourse E boast several vital features including:

*Advanced Self-Boarding Technology: Enhancing passenger convenience with self-boarding gates that scan boarding passes automatically for a smoother travel experience.

*Accessibility-Focused Design: Integrated universal design principles including hearing loops, ramps, elevators, and spacious seating areas to ensure ease of mobility for passengers with disabilities.

*Ergonomic Seating Arrangements: A variety of seating styles with built-in power outlets, catering to passenger comfort.

*Expanded Retail & Dining Options: A selection of new shopping and dining experiences for all passengers.

Sustainable Infrastructure: Featuring cutting-edge energy-efficient systems, innovative water management solutions, and optimized thermal comfort, the concourse reinforces Hamad International Airport's commitment to sustainability.

Hamad Ali Al Khater, the Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: "We are thrilled to see this modern concourse come to life, providing our passengers with a more seamless and comfortable travel experience. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering world-class facilities that emphasize efficiency, accessibility and sustainability."

"With the launch of Concourse E, travelers can experience the first phase of a transformative expansion aimed at elevating every aspect of their journey. This marks only the beginning, with further developments planned to enhance connectivity, capacity, and the overall experience at Hamad International Airport," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).