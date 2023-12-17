As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the overall customer journey, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced the renaming of five stations on the current Orange Line within the Lusail Tram network.

This change aligns station names with the key areas served by the stations in Lusail city, enhancing customer experience and facilitating the use of the Lusail Tram services for travelling and connecting to various destinations within Lusail city.

The stations Marina, Marina Promenade, Esplanade, Lusail Central and Energy City South will be renamed as follows: Marina - South, Marina - Central, Marina - North, Tarfat - South and Al Wessil, respectively.

Qatar Rail launched the first phase of the preview service for the Lusail Tram network at the beginning of 2022, operating seven stations on the Orange Line. The company is currently conducting road tests for the remaining stations and network lines in preparation for their opening to the public in the near future.

The Lusail Tram network, comprising 25 stations across four lines – Orange, Pink, Purple and Turquoise – serves major destinations and areas in Lusail city such as government offices, residential towers, sports facilities, the Marina area and other destinations within the city.

