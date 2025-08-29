DOHA: Qatar’s offshore logistics market is poised for significant growth, with increasing investment in advanced shipping technologies, and port infrastructure.

Experts say that this expansion is driven by increasing demand for specialised maritime services, LNG support, and offshore energy operations, creating opportunities to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and local talent development.

The Peninsula spoke to a few executives to understand the country’s ambition in strengthening its position as a leading regional hub for offshore logistics while advancing the goals of Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030. “When looking at the region, the requirement for a reliable local partner in Qatar is very high, and major projects until 2035 will be in offshore Qatar,” said Danial Kaabi, CEO of Sea Horizon Offshore Marine Services. “With the long-term demand, there is a willingness to build new vessels that are fit to purpose for Qatar’s requirements.”

The ship management provider recently entered into a joint venture (JV) with Adani Ports to accelerate growth and provide end-to-end services to Qatar’s offshore and maritime sector. The JV, AL ANNABI Marine Services WLL, has commissioned the delivery of two new vessels, which will operate exclusively in Qatar waters and strengthens the positioning of Qatar as a powerful maritime and offshore hub under QNV 2030. Kaabi highlighted the focus areas of the new enterprise and stressed that it is expected to contribute to the robust economy. “The plan is to grow and diversify services that strengthen the local ecosystem by bringing solutions to the market that enhance operational efficiency via digitalisation, decarbonisation compliance, and safety,” he said.

He also emphasised the potential of deploying workforce development in Qatar’s offshore and maritime sector. “Qatar is a place of infinite potential talent and opportunity within the offshore and maritime sector, which offers exciting opportunities at a time of digitalisation, automation, and innovation,” Kaabi noted.

Looking ahead, the JV is operationalising efficiencies in vessel services that enhance Qatar’s energy logistics. “Within two to three years, we expect measurable outcomes in job creation, skills transfer, and the introduction of advanced technologies, while over five to ten years, we aim to expand into port services, specialised offshore support, and integrated marine solutions that diversify revenue streams and reduce reliance on hydrocarbons,” he added.

On the other hand, Nicolai Friis, CEO of Adani Harbor Services International, expounded that the JV has a strong local focus, aiming not only to supply vessels but also to enhance and develop Qatari expertise. “We are already working on structured training programs, international exchange opportunities, and leadership pathways for Qatari nationals,” he told The Peninsula. “Over time, we want to see Qatari professionals take leading roles in offshore operations and technical management.”

According to a 2024 annual report, Milaha operates a diverse fleet of over 70 high-specification offshore support vessels, including Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels, Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs), and Multi-Purpose Support Vessels (MPSVs). This fleet supports various stages of offshore operations, from exploration and development to production and decommissioning, underscoring Qatar’s expanding role in the regional offshore services market. Industry leaders remark that the arrival of these vessels marks a significant boost to Qatar’s competitiveness.

Equipped with modern tonnage specifically designed for the country’s LNG and offshore requirements, the expert outlined that they are aimed at reducing costs and improve safety standards.

He said, “Compared to other Gulf markets, Qatar is now in a position to set new benchmarks in reliability, sustainability, and customer service—especially in LNG support, where global attention is firmly on Qatar.”

By developing a top-tier offshore services sector, the country is expanding beyond LNG exports into the wider marine and logistics value chain. Simultaneously, enhancing capacity and operational efficiency reinforces its position as a global leader. Friis further stated that “We are already witnessing significant progress, with the initial milestones expected to be reached within the next 18 to 24 months through vessel deployment and Qatari integration. However, the true measure of our success lies in the long-term value we aim to create, which we envision unfolding over the next 5 to 10 years.”

The venture is gearing up to become a self-sustaining entity, earning recognition both regionally and internationally for its offshore services while making a lasting contribution to Qatar’s economy beyond 2030 and is seen as a key driver in creating a modern, enhanced offshore services provider for the country.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

