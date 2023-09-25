Qatar - GWC, the leading logistics provider in Qatar, has announced the successful launch of Phase-2 of GWC Al Wukair Logistics Park, the QR1.5 billion ($410 million) landmark 1.5 million-square-metre integrated logistics hub.

Phase-2 comprises more than 500 units, designed and optimised for warehousing, retail and light industrial workshops operations. These units feature highly competitive leasing rates, making them accessible to businesses of all sizes.

“Since its inauguration in early 2022, the GWC Al Wukair Logistics Park has been making waves of success for a multitude of MSMEs. The launch of phase-2 further affirms our continuing quest for growth and contributing to the realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030,” said GWC Chairman Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassem Bin Jaber Al Thani.

Generous spacing

Each unit within the park spans 250 sq m, with a generous 220 sq m dedicated to operational activities and a 30 sq m office and utilities space. Furthermore, the inclusion of parking facilities at each unit ensures convenient access for clients.

All services at the logistics park are powered by GWC, allowing clients access to the company’s end-to-end logistics services and solutions, including customs clearance, transport, racking, supply chain consulting, freight, distribution and more.

These services are immediately operational, with all utilities (water, electricity and fibre-internet), as well as IT infrastructure governed by an on-site data centre that will allow clients to be ready for business the moment they choose GWC as a service provider.

Group CEO Ranjeev Menon said: "With 20 years of experience, our problem-solving team is focused on high-quality performance and responsiveness, something every client at Al Wukair will experience for themselves as they enter their reserved spaces."

Exceptional solutions

“As GWC Group continues to expand and evolve, we are proud to have made significant strides in achieving our strategic growth plan, solidifying our position as prominent leaders in the logistics industry. Our strategic approach, driven by innovative technology and employee development, reinforces our conviction to deliver exceptional solutions and progress with utmost determination,” added Menon.

GWC was awarded the development of Al Wukair Logistics Park by Manateq in December 2019. Under the agreement, GWC is tasked with the construction, operation, and transfer (BOT) of the logistics park. This public-private-partnership entails a 30-year lease tenure.

