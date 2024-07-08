Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ announced the completion of the first package of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Al Ebb and Leabaib, and the completion of the main works of the fifth package of the project.

Eng. Abdulla Al-Naemi, Head of Northern Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, explained that the Authority is implementing a plan to provide integrated infrastructure services and facilities and advanced road networks in the areas of Al Ebb and Leabaib. The plan includes five packages that will serve a total of 5,592 residential plots when completed. Package 1 as well as the main works of package 5 have been completed, and works for packages 2, 3, and 4 are currently underway.

Eng. Abdulla Al Naemi added that packages 1 and 5 serve a total of 1,910 residential plots for citizens’ subdivisions, and have achieved significant improvements in the area by providing advanced infrastructure services and an internal roads network and linking it to the existing main road network, as well as providing connectivity with public facilities in the area which contributes to enhancing traffic flow, allows citizens to build their houses, and keeps pace with the population growth in the area.

The Authority has completed all the main works of package 5 of the project, and work is currently underway to complete house connections and beautification works.

Roads and Infrastructure Project in Al Ebb and Leabaib (Package 1)

Eng. Saeed Al Malki, Project Engineer at the Northern Areas Projects Section of the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, explained that the first package of the project serves about 1,123 residential plots. Works in this package included developing and constructing a 27 km long road network, 52 km of pedestrian paths, providing traffic safety elements such as street lighting systems and poles, signboards, and road markings, in addition to providing 5,185 parking spaces.

A 27 km-long surface and groundwater drainage network, a 15 km-long TSE network, and 24 km-long sewage lines were also constructed and connected to the main sewage network with the aim of developing the area and eliminating the use of septic tanks.

​Roads and Infrastructure Project in Al Ebb and Leabaib (Package 5)

Eng. Noora Al Muhannadi, Project Engineer at the Northern Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department, indicated that the fifth package of the project serves about 787 plots of citizens’ subdivisions. It included developing and constructing a 24 km roads network and 11 km of pedestrian and bicycle paths, providing traffic safety elements such as street lighting poles, signboards, and road markings, in addition to providing 5,043 parking spaces.

The infrastructure development works included constructing 22.5 km of surface and groundwater drainage network, 13 km of treated water network, and 21 km of sewage lines. Work is currently underway to complete the sewage connections to houses and landscaping works.

Challenges during Implementation

Among the challenges faced by the project team in implementation of packages 1 and 5 was the high groundwater level in the area which required finding solutions to drain the water prior to the commencement of construction work. The rocky nature of the soil also caused delays in the completion of some excavation work. Some excavations were carried out at a depth of about 30 metres below ground, which required elevating workers' safety procedures. This is in addition to coordinating with many government entities to complete infrastructure development work.

The Al Ebb and Leabaib project, with its five packages, implements the Authority’s strategy of supporting and encouraging local manufacturers. About 80% of the materials used in the project are relied upon from local Qatari sources, including lighting poles and bulbs, drainage pipes, pre-casted manholes, electrical cables, directional boards, and interlock.​​

The Peninsula Newspaper