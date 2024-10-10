Doha, Qatar: Alijarah Property has announced the launch of new logistics warehouses in Wadi Aba Saleel, with areas ranging from 300 to 450 square meters per warehouse.

These warehouses are equipped with 24-hour security systems, firefighting systems, surveillance systems, and other service facilities.

All warehouses have also been fitted with energy-saving lights that support environmental sustainability.

The project aims to provide storage spaces that meet the highest global standards and is located in the logistics village in Wadi Aba Saleel, connected to major road networks such as the Orbital Highway and the G Ring Road, allowing for quick access to various parts of the country.

The internal roads have been designed to accommodate truck movements with ease and safety, while providing 24-hour gate access and effective security systems chief executive officer of Alijarah Property Hamad Al Jamali said.

“Alijarah Property is aware of the importance of logistics storage in driving economic activity. For this reason, the company launched the logistics warehouses in Wadi Aba Saleel to provide logistics services in line with Qatar’s economic growth. The area is equipped with comprehensive service networks that support its operations, catering to the local market’s needs in this field in the coming years. This contributes to the growth of Qatar’s economy and supports the comprehensive and sustainable development sought by the country, in alignment with its National Vision 2030’’ Al Jamali said. Al Jamali mentioned that it is worth noting that Alijarah Property a fully owned subsidiary of Alijarah Holding (Q.P.S.C.), was established in 2003 and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The company boasts a diverse investment portfolio has extensive experience in investment, real estate development, and project development.

This expertise enables the company to carry out high-quality, efficient projects that meet client requirements and ensure customer satisfaction. The company also engages in the establishment, management, leasing, and development of logistics warehouses.

Alijarah Property has a proven track record in contributing to the real estate investment industry through the execution of significant projects in Qatar.

These projects include modern-designed constructions such as commercial, administrative, and residential buildings, as well as logistics warehouses. Some projects have also contributed to developing a portion of the infrastructure in the Lusail area.

