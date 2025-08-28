DUBAI - The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has announced exceptional results in smart traffic enforcement during the first half of 2025, recording an unprecedented 401% increase in processed violations compared to Q1, with a response rate reaching 60.4%. This milestone reflects a fundamental transformation in institutional security efficiency.

Commenting on the achievement, Sultan Al Malik, Director of Security Department at the PCFC, said, “This growth was not only in numbers, but a manifestation of a comprehensive strategic vision that turned smart enforcement into a tangible reality serving all stakeholders and clients. The results of the first half of this year highlight the effectiveness of integrating smart systems with field teams, paving the way for more precise and proactive enforcement”.

Al Malik further emphasised that the data issued by the Security Control and Command Division represents a direct reflection of a comprehensive corporate strategy based on advanced technology, multi-agency coordination, and predictive analysis. He explained that the Division has successfully shifted from a reactive response model to one driven by proactive intelligence, making it a regional benchmark in adopting best practices in integrated smart enforcement.

He added, “The Security Control and Command Division serves as a pioneering model of smart enforcement, relying on advanced technologies and analytics to ensure seamless traffic flow and compliance within free zones under the Corporation’s supervision. Operating 24/7, the Division applies data-driven decision-making and sustainable management practices to uphold the highest safety, environmental, and security standards”.

During the first half of 2025, the Division handled 1,971 traffic-related violations, including cases of abandoned vehicles, illegal waste disposal, and unauthorised land use. Out of these, 992 cases were successfully resolved, while environmental response reached 100% within 48 to 72 hoursof reporting, with no critical incidents recorded.

Regarding the strategic handling of accumulated traffic issues, the number of active cases at the end of H1 reached 651 cases (39.6% of total).

These were categorised into three main groups to ensure prioritised handling: Category 1: Container-related violations (287 cases), with a target to reduce them by 50% within 90 days. Category 2: Unmarked trailers (198 cases), for which a fast-track mechanism has been introduced. Category 3: Infrastructure and signage (166 cases), being addressed through an audit-driven approach tackling root causes for sustainable solutions.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, the Control and Command Division has outlined a strategic plan focusing on four key initiatives, Intensive 90-day Clearance Campaign, which is aimed at reducing accumulated cases by 50% through specialised task forces, accelerated legal processes, and weekly performance tracking.

Second is integration of a Centralised Dashboard; within the unified operations room, enabling real-time supervision with live incident maps, automated response coordination, and instant performance monitoring.

Third is Comprehensive Audit of Infrastructure and Digital Signage to document gaps, rectify deficiencies, and address recurring violation triggers.

The last is Development of Predictive Intelligence Infrastructure establishing an advanced database and testing algorithms in preparation for proactive enforcement capabilities by 2026.