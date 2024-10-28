Porsche Centre Oman is marking the launch of two significant new sports models with an invitation-only event coinciding with Omani Women’s Day at the St. Regis Hotel plus a two-day media event at its showroom to unveil the second generation Macan SUV and the updated, all-electric Taycan range.

Two key models marking Porsche’s dedication to electrification will be welcomed to Oman with two distinctive events hosted by Porsche Centre Oman.

An invitation-only evening at the St. Regis Hotel on October 17, which coincided with Omani Women’s Day, and a two-day media presentation on October 20-22 at Porsche Centre Oman’s showroom were the highlight events to launch the all-new, second-generation Macan SUV alongside the improved and updated Taycan Sports Sedan and Cross Turismo range.

Ten years after its launch, the Porsche Macan SUV is debuting its second generation model as an all-electric range. In combination with Launch Control, the Macan 4 produces up to 300 kW (408 PS) of overboost power, while the Macan Turbo boasts up to 470 kW (639 PS).

The maximum torque is 650 Nm and 1,130 Nm respectively and while the Macan 4 accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 220 km/h, the Macan Turbo covers the same distance in just 3.3 seconds and tops out at 260 km/h.

​Taycan ushered in a new era of e-mobility at the end of 2019 and with just under 150,000 produced since, a refreshed version brings more power, better range, faster acceleration and faster charging times with sharpened looks and a refreshed interior.

“When Taycan introduced full electrification to Porsche in 2019, it was a game-changer for performance motoring, so bringing further improvements and a fresh look is exciting, while the new Macan is going to have a similar, positive impact on the performance SUV sector as well,” the Brand Manager for Porsche Centre Oman, Elias Awad said.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome these two new additions to Oman as they represent the expanding appeal of Porsche to a wider audience. The opportunity to link this with Omani Women’s Day was an opportunity we couldn’t pass on, to show these important new models to Oman’s high society female influencers, VIP guests and prospective customers. This was an exclusive evening by invitation only with live music, displays by two local Omani fashion designers who displayed Macan-inspired collections, and a Provence exclusive Nail station.”

Porsche Macan

The second generation, all-electric Macan delivers E-Performance on any terrain with a high level of day-to-day usability along with sports-car-like performance figures matched by up to 613 km of range in WLTP and DC fast charging of up to 270 kW. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent within approximately 21 minutes at a suitable fast-charging station.

Two electric motors are controlled via the power electronics almost in real time. The electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) operates around five times faster than a conventional all-wheel drive system and can respond to slip within 10 milliseconds.

The wheelbase, which is 86 mm longer than the previous model (2,893 mm), is offset by short overhangs at the front and rear. The headlights are divided into two parts: the flat upper light unit with four-point daytime running lights is embedded in the wings and emphasises the width of the car

Porsche Taycan

Four powertrain options with rear and all-wheel drive variants are available for the new Taycan Sports Sedan while the Taycan Cross Turismo is available with three powertrain options with all-wheel drive.

Depending on the body variant and engine, the WLTP range has increased by 175 km, or 35 per cent up to 678 km while requiring not only fewer charging stops on long trips than its predecessor, but it also recharges faster than the previous version.

The first-generation Taycan achieved a charge time of 37 minutes from 10 to 80 per cent SOC at 15 degrees Celsius whereas the new Taycan takes 18 minutes under the same conditions despite its larger battery capacity. The Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105 kWh, up from 93 kWh.

Porsche has covered more than 3.6 million kilometres around the world to keep improving its first all-electric sports car.

