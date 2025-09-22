UAE - Plans to connect Al Ain Region of Abu Dhabi with the other UAE emirates through the National Railway Network were discussed during a key meeting of officials in Al Ain.

The discussions took place as Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, received a delegation from Etihad Rail, the master developer and operator of the UAE National Railway Network project, led by Shadi Malak, the company’s CEO.

Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the latest updates of the rail network project, one of the largest strategic transport projects in the UAE.

The briefing covered freight rail services, which commenced operations in February 2023, as well as the passenger rail project scheduled to launch in 2026.

Sheikh Hazza also reviewed detailed updates on the UAE-Oman railway link project, a joint rail network between Oman and the UAE, which entered into force in 2024. The project is being developed by Hafeet Rail, in partnership with Etihad Rail, Oman Rail and Mubadala.

Sheikh Hazza reaffirmed that major infrastructure projects, foremost among them the UAE National Railway Network, embody the leadership’s ambitious vision for building a diversified and sustainable economy.

Sheikh Hazza added that such projects open new horizons for enhancing logistical integration at both local and regional levels, contributing to sustainable development and meeting society’s aspirations for a more prosperous future.

