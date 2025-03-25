RIYADH — Parcel deliveries in Saudi Arabia have reached record levels this Ramadan, with more than 16.5 million shipments made during the first 20 days of the holy month, according to the Transport General Authority (TGA).



The authority said March 19 marked the busiest day so far, with over 1 million parcels delivered—more than double the average daily volume.



The sharp increase underscores the ability of delivery companies to manage the seasonal surge in demand.



Officials linked the rise to the continued growth of e-commerce and a broader reliance on online shopping.



As more consumers shift toward digital retail, logistics providers have expanded their operations to keep pace with demand.



The TGA said it is maintaining oversight of delivery services to ensure compliance with quality standards, such as timely deliveries, data protection, and customer service response times.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).