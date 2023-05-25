Audi Oman and Electric Vehicles One (EVO) have rolled out Oman's largest network of interconnected electric vehicle chargers.

In October 2022, the companies announced their plans to install chargers across the sultanate, and most recently installed 48 in various locations in the country.

The two latest chargers have been installed on the borders of Hatta and Buraimi, providing EV drivers with access to fast and reliable charging options. These chargers are a critical part of the ongoing efforts by Audi Oman and EVO to facilitate the transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs) in Oman which represents a critical element of the road to Net Zero.

Leap forward

The transition to EVs in Oman is relatively complex and challenging, but the efforts made by the Omani government, Audi Oman, and EVO, aim to make a massive leap forward before the end of 2023. With the continued expansion of the EV charging network, Audi Oman and EVO are facilitating the ability of EV owners to travel long distances whilst supporting the sustainable and rapid growth of the e-mobility sector in Oman.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful rollout of our EV charging network in Oman," said Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors. "By collaborating with EVO, we are committed to providing our customers with a reliable charging infrastructure that is crucial to the successful adoption of electric vehicles here."

"We are delighted to have partnered with Audi Oman to build Oman's largest network of interconnected electric vehicle chargers," said a spokesperson from EVO.

He added: "We are proud of what we have achieved to date and remain committed to expanding the network further to support Oman’s efforts in accelerating the transition to a sustainable and environment-friendly transport sector.

