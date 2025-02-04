Muscat – The number of female taxi drivers in Oman has surged over 900% since introduction of the service in March 2022, according to Harith al Maqbali, CEO of Otaxi.

Starting with just 25 drivers in Muscat, the service now includes 250 women operating in Muscat, Suhar and Salalah, with plans for further expansion.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Maqbali highlighted the steady growth of the service, which operates 6am to 10pm. “We now have 250 women driving taxis in three governorates. We aim to expand further,” he said.

He emphasised the professionalism and preparedness of the drivers and said, “The women behind the wheel are fully trained and capable of managing various driving conditions.”

But despite this success, the service encounters challenges. “Unfortunately, some people remain hesitant to ride with female drivers, even though they are professionally trained, adhere to traffic laws and follow strict safety protocols.”

However, Maqbali expressed confidence that such societal perceptions would evolve.

Highlighting the broader role of Omani women in the nation’s development, he noted, “They contribute significantly alongside men, holding key positions in government, serving in the Majlis A’Shura and municipal councils, and being actively involved in the private sector.”

Otaxi currently has more than 5,000 active drivers across major cities, including Muscat, Sur, Nizwa, Suhar, Salalah, Musandam and Dhofar. The company plans to expand its female driver workforce to more governorates.

Beyond their driving duties, female taxi drivers often serve as informal ambassadors, introducing Oman to visitors. “Many of our female drivers take on the role of tour guides, proudly showcasing Oman’s beauty to tourists.”

The growing presence of female taxi drivers is challenging stereotypes and demonstrating women’s competence in roles traditionally dominated by men. Encouraging more women to join the sector, Maqbali said, “I urge women to consider the opportunities. These provide an income and support for their families. This service is a great way for Omani women to display their skills.”

He also called on the community to support Otaxi’s initiative, which provides employment opportunities for Omani women and reinforces the country’s commitment to empowering women in all sectors. ﻿

