SUR: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology on Sunday announced that Al Sharqiyah Expressway (part 2 of phase 2) stretching from Al Kamil to Sur in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, is now 14 per cent complete.

The announcement came during the visit by Engineer Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, on Sunday to the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate to inspect the workflow of the road project. He was accompanied by Engineer Khamis bin Mohammed al Shammakhi, Under-secretary of the Ministry for Transport and a number of officials.

During the visit, the minister held a meeting with Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of South Al Sharqiyah in the presence of the walis, members of the Municipal Council and a number of officials from the ministry and the Governorate.

Topics discussed included existing projects and future plans in the Governorate especially in the transport and logistics sector. The minister was briefed on the work progress on the second part of the second phase of the Al Sharqiyah Expressway extending from the Wilayat of Al Kamil Wal Wafi to the Wilayat of Sur. He reviewed the workflow at the project for developing the entrance to the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate and developing the entrance to the village of Saiq in the Wilayat of Al Kamil Wal Wafi in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate which is expected to commence in the upcoming period.

The Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said that the second part of the second phase of the Al Sharqiyah Expressway Project from Al Kamil to Sur, involves three lanes in each direction with a width of 3.75 metres each, external asphalt shoulders with a width of 2.5 metres. The road within the Sur urban area consists of two lanes in both directions for a distance of 3 kilometres and the Sur roundabout will be converted into traffic lights. The project involves the construction of a number of bridges and tunnels including 5 flyovers, 4 double bridges for crossing valleys, 5 culverts each with two outlets for draining rainwater.

