MUSCAT - Oman is ushering in a new era for its logistics industry with the official launch of the “Unified Guide for Warehouse Standards and Requirements.”

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, as well as the Ministerial Committee for the Development and Enhancement of the Logistics System and Border Crossings, this comprehensive guide marks a significant milestone in warehouse management across the country.

Oman’s strategic geographical location has long been a cornerstone of its role as a crucial logistics hub connecting Asia, Europe and Africa. Recent investments in infrastructure, such as modernising ports in Suhar and Salalah, expanding airport capacities and improving road networks, have further strengthened Oman’s logistics capabilities.

These efforts aim to facilitate smoother trade flows and enhance Oman’s attractiveness for logistics operations.

The release of the Unified Guide for Warehouse Standards and Requirements reflects Oman’s dedication to modernising its logistics infrastructure and supporting economic growth.

This guide sets out clear standards to improve efficiency, safety and sustainability in warehouses across Oman.

The guide covers a wide array of warehouse management aspects, including tailored designs for different materials, optimal storage capacities, efficient operational workflows and robust safety and environmental protocols.

By standardising these practices, Oman aims to raise industry standards, ensure adherence to global best practices, and strengthen competitiveness in the global logistics arena.

In addition to launching the guide, recent strides in Oman’s logistics sector include ongoing efforts to streamline regulations and attract foreign investment.

These initiatives are part of Oman’s broader economic diversification strategy, aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenues and expanding sectors like manufacturing, logistics and tourism.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology continues to collaborate closely with industry stakeholders to drive Oman’s logistics agenda forward, it is committed to creating an environment that fosters sustainable growth and innovation across all aspects of the logistics industry.

