Oman - Dhofar Municipality has embarked on the execution of four key road projects worth RO 34 million in the Wilayat of Salalah, aimed at upgrading infrastructure and enhancing traffic flow across Dhofar Governorate.

In an online statement, the municipality said it aims to ensure the projects' timely completion and minimal disruption to traffic during the khareef season next year.

According to the municipality, a comprehensive traffic management plan has been conducted, including alternative routes, in collaboration with the Royal Oman Police (ROP), noting that public service routes will also be adjusted in partnership with Nama Dhofar Services Company to maintain efficient operations.

The implementation of these projects is underway according to the approved timelines and financial frameworks, with major sections expected to open for traffic by the end of June 2025, ahead of the 2025 khareef season, the municipality said in its statement.

The municipality said the remaining work on key routes will be completed post-season.

Speaking about these projects, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Baowain, Director-General of Projects and Technical Affairs, Dhofar Municipality, provided an overview of the projects:

Sultan Qaboos Street dualisation project is set at a contract value of RO 16.3 million, covering the dualisation of a 9-kilometre stretch from Qasr Al Hosn to the Dahariz roundabout. The project also features pedestrian bridges in Al Dahariz and Al Haffa and a new rainwater drainage network.

Al Farooq Street dualisation project has been initiated in March at a cost of RO 4.5 million. This project covers a 7.6-km stretch from Al Maamura to the Salalah-Muscat Road intersection. Enhancements include service roads, parking, traffic signals and comprehensive rainwater drainage.

Sultan Taimur Street dualisation’s execution has begun in April.

This two-year project, valued at approximately RO 5.7 million, will expand Sultan Taimur Street by 6.8 km, with additions such as pedestrian walkways, parking spaces and updated drainage systems.

There is Al Hosn-Iteen Tunnel Project, which has been going on since April 2024. It aims to replace the current roundabout at the intersection of November 18 Street with a 1,350-metre tunnel featuring four lanes.

This project, estimated at RO 7.5 million, also includes the expansion of November 18 Street and new bypass and service roads in all directions.

These developments are part of Dhofar Municipality’s wider plans, which also include a bridge at the intersection of Rabat and Al Nahda Streets and enhancements to waterfronts in Al Dahariz and Awqad.

