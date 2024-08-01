Muscat: Oman Air has asked passengers to report to the electronic boarding gates at least 40 minutes before flight departure time to ensure a smooth travel experience.

It may be noted that there will be updates to the Passenger Boarding System (PBS) at Muscat International Airport, from August 4.

The airline has cautioned that boarding gates will be restricted after this time.

The check-in procedures will remain unchanged and will close 60 minutes before flight departure time.

From August 4, the timings for the boarding pass reading area, located after the check-in counters and before the passport control desks, will be adjusted, which will allow travelers to complete passport control and security checks more efficiently and with ease.

Passengers will not be allowed to pass through this checkpoint after 40 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

The departure gates will continue to close 20 minutes before the scheduled departure time, as previously.

