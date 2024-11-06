Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s low-fare airline, on Monday announced 86% of its flights operated on time in the 3rd quarter of 2024.

While releasing its On-Time Performance (OTP) for the 3rd Quarter (July, August, and September), of 2024, the airline said that it flew 5805 flights and completed 86% of its flights on time.

This compares favourably to the global OTP benchmark for airlines that 85% of flights should depart on time.

During the Q3 period, the airline carried over 970,000 passengers.

OTP is a measurement of how often an airline is on time and is a good measure of the ability of the airline to meet its commitment to punctuality to its customers.

"We believe that it is important to be transparent with our customers and share our OTP," said Captain Ahmed Al Shidhani, SalamAir’s Chief Operations Officer. “We believe that increasing the information available to customers will help them make an informed decision on who to choose for their travel needs. We will be sharing our quarterly OTP performance via media releases and on our website, Salamair.com.”

OTP calculations account for all delays, including those caused by weather, and reflect an airline's reliability in adhering to its scheduled departure times.

The airline also said that it will publish its OTP results quarterly to provide customers with valuable insights as they make their travel decisions.

