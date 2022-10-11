RIYADH — More than 200,000 trucks are expected to be replaced by freight trains with the first phase of the commercial operation of the railway project linking the East Freight Train Network with the North Freight Train Network, passing through Jubail Industrial City. It will also contribute to cut emissions by more than 70 percent, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.



The commercial operation of the project will begin in the first quarter of 2023, and this will be after completing the procedures and requirements of the Public Transport Authority in obtaining the operating license for the project.



The Emir of Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Naif inaugurated the railway project in Jubail on Sunday. He also opened the internal railway network project in the Jubail Industrial City. The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, and CEO of SAR Dr. Bashar Al-Malik.



The inauguration of the project, which extends over 193 km, linking Jubail Industrial Area (1) and (2), King Fahd Industrial Port, and Jubail Commercial Port, and it represents an important and supportive stage for the logistic sector in the Kingdom.



The network of the new project provides the service of transporting products and materials via rail between facilities and ports in Jubail, with access to other regions connected to the rail network in the Kingdom. The project aims to support and stimulate national industries and enhance their competitiveness, in addition to raising the rates of rail transport and its integration with other means of transport, thus enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the logistics sector. It also aims to provide safe and environmentally friendly transport solutions that improve the quality of life.



The commercial operation in 2023 will include operating three trips to Jubail Commercial Port to transport about 125,000 containers annually, in addition to operating two daily trips to King Fahd Industrial Port. It will also contribute to transporting more than 300,000 containers annually, with two trips per day, from Jubail Container Terminal to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.



Thus, the project will contribute to empowering the Kingdom’s efforts in the aspect of preserving the environment and activating its initiatives to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2060, in line with the country’s development plans apart from realizing economic diversification.

