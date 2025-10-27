Bahrain's infrastructure will receive a major boost with the work on the next phase of a key road upgrade near Bahrain International Airport (BIA) beginning.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj yesterday announced the start of main works for the project’s Phase 3A.

He highlighted that the strategic government project aims to improve the road network and its efficiency, ensuring smooth traffic flow and easy access to the airport and its facilities.

Minister Al Hawaj said that the project will enhance infrastructure in the Muharraq Governorate by reducing congestion on Arad and Khalifa Al Kabeer highways, meeting population growth, urban expansion and citizens’ expectations.

He added that it supports sustainable development goals and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.Mr Al Hawaj explained that Phase 3A at the Falcon Intersection includes full upgrades, such as rehabilitating the intersection and parts of Arad and Khalifa Al Kabeer highways.

He noted that the works involve constructing a new free left-turn bridge on Khalifa Al Kabeer Highway at its junction with Arad Highway and upgrading the existing waterway on Arad Highway.

The project also includes landscaping and beautification works, along with a modern stormwater drainage system meeting approved engineering and environmental standards.

He underlined the ministry’s commitment to reduce congestion and improve flow on main roads.The intersection’s capacity is expected to rise from 5,250 to around 16,000 vehicles per hour after completion.

The project was awarded by the Tender Board to a consortium of Nass Contracting (Bahrain) and Nassir Hazza and Brothers (Saudi Arabia), at a cost of BD26 million.

Earlier phases involved rebuilding Road 2403 opposite the new airport building, widening it to three lanes plus a service road, and converting the VIP roundabout was converted into a signalised circular intersection.

The roads are being revamped in four phases as part of the $1.1 billion Airport Modernisation Programme (AMP).The massive scheme is being funded by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), the Works Ministry has said earlier, as reported by the GDN earlier.

The ministry had earlier completed the first and second phases of the project, which included revamping the existing road network to streamline traffic heading to the new Bahrain International Terminal, in addition to parking lots and other associated facilities.

A fourth phase would involve linking the Muharraq Ring Road and the Airport Highway by developing Avenue 20 running between the airport and Busaiteen.

Muharraq municipal councillors had been pressing the government to speed up plans to revamp the road system in and around the airport as heavy flows of traffic continue to build up in the area.

The $1.1 billion new terminal, opened in January 2021, is four times larger than the former facility with the new airport having a capacity to handle 14 million passengers a year.

