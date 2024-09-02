Doha: Mawani Qatar announced that it handled nearly 115,000 containers in August.

Data published by Mwani Qatar on its X account Sunday regarding the ports' performance in August showed that 114,912 standard containers were handled, while the number of vessels received by Mwani Qatar in August was 238 vessels.

The data added that the volume of general and bulk cargo handled in August reached 111,028 tons, while the number of livestock heads reached 24,066 heads, while 13,100 tons of building and construction materials were handled, and 10,805 units of vehicles and equipment were handled.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

