Muscat – Muscat International Airport marked a significant milestone with the arrival of the Airbus Beluga A300, the world’s largest cargo aircraft, on Thursday. This landmark event underscored the airport’s operational excellence and strategic importance in global air cargo.

In a statement, Muscat International Airport highlighted the significance of this achievement, emphasising the airport’s preparedness to handle both the largest and smallest aircraft with efficiency.

Sheikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani, CEO of Oman Airports, expressed his delight over the event and its impact on aviation enthusiasts and the global aviation agenda.

“This historic landing of the Beluga Airbus A300 at Muscat International Airport is a testament to our airport’s capability and strategic importance,” said Sheikh Ayman. “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and showcasing Muscat’s role as a key player in global air cargo.”

The event sparked reactions from citizens and residents. Dr Khalid al Bulashi remarked that hosting such an aircraft reflected the trust and professionalism of Muscat International Airport. Resident Stefan Rueter added, “A unique aircraft deserves a unique airport, and Muscat has certainly proved to be just that.”

