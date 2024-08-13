The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar’s Mercedes dealership, has announced a recall for the 2023-2024 models of Mercedes EQE and EQS vehicles.

The recall is due to two identified issues:

Powertrain Clutch Control Unit: The programming of the powertrain clutch control unit does not meet factory specifications, which may mistakenly activate the ‘Check Engine’ diagnostic function in the instrument cluster, even when no internal error is present.

High Voltage Battery Connectors: In certain cases, the high voltage battery connectors may open, potentially disabling the high voltage system and causing a loss of propulsion power.

This recall campaign is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers address vehicle defects and carry out necessary repairs.

MoCI will coordinate with the dealership to oversee maintenance and repairs, ensuring that customers are informed and that the required work is completed.

The ministry ha encouraged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department. Complaints, inquiries, and suggestions can be processed through the following channels:Call Centre: 16001; social media channels: @mociqatar; or mobile application: MOCIQatar.

