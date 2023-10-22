The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed an agreement with Saudi Global Ports (SGP) to build a fully logistics park in Dammam at a total investment of nearly SAR1 billion ($266 million).

The SGP operates two container terminals at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, which is a joint venture between the 'Saudi Public Investment Fund', the Singaporean 'PSA International Company', and Al Balagaa Group'.

According to Mawani, the park is designed to offer comprehensive logistics services and innovative solutions, with a strong focus on sustainable practices and systems. It includes warehouses and yards equipped to store and handle all types of dry and refrigerated goods.

Additionally, the park features a bonded and re-export area specifically dedicated to sorting, distribution operations, and other value-added services, it stated.

The agreement was signed by Mawani President Omar Hariri and Saudi Global Ports Company CEO Edward Tah in the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy; Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Dr. Tan See Leng, Singaporean Minister of Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

Hariri has affirmed that this new logistics park is part of the Mawani initiative to expand the number of logistics parks within Saudi ports to 12.

This expansion is expected to elevate the kingdom's position in the global logistics services performance index from its current 38th place to the 10th. Furthermore, it will solidify its regional leadership in logistics.

Al Jasser, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mawani, has stated that this recent agreement falls under both local and international private sector investments.

The objective of these investments is to establish multiple high-performance logistics zones that will enhance the efficiency of the logistics sector, improve service quality, increase handling numbers, and generate additional job opportunities.

This initiative is expected to strengthen the role of the logistics sector in supporting the national economy and reinforce the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub connecting three continents. This aligns with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services and Vision 2030.

Al Jasser emphasized that the contracts signed with the private sector over the past two years to develop and expand investments in logistics areas illustrate the attractiveness of Saudi ports and the Saudi logistics sector.

They also highlight the vast and promising opportunities within this crucial sector, which plays a significant role in driving economic growth and achieving sustainable development.

Importantly, 'Mawani' has succeeded in attracting national and international investments and major logistics companies through signing several agreements to establish 11 logistics zones.

These zones will be strategically located in the Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu. The total investment for these initiatives is nearing SAR4.2 billion.

"This significant investment will not only lead to the creation of over 13,000 direct and indirect jobs within the logistics sector, but it is also expected to trigger a major economic revival," stated the minister.

"These initiatives are expected to bolster the gross domestic product, enhance international trade relations, improve multimodal transport connections, and foster growth in the logistics services industry," he added.

