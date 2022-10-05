Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed a contract with Globe Group, the national leading company in marine services, to develop a 135,000 m2 integrated logistics park and re-export zone at Jeddah Islamic Port, aiming to boost the competitive edge of the Kingdom’s trade gateway and enabling the national logistics industry.



This partnership is part of Mawani’s initiatives to set up world-class logistics facilities within and outside port areas, in a bid to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub that links three major continents, besides offering best-in-class logistics services which fulfill the Kingdom’s national development plans in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

Mawani is keen on advancing the private sector’s contribution to the economic development, bolstering diversification, and enhancing Saudization at Jeddah Islamic Port in specific and the logistics sector in general.



To secure its place among the top 10 ports of the world, Jeddah Islamic Port is currently undergoing a wave of extensive transformation to upgrade its operations and capacity through development projects and concessions in collaboration with strategic partners aimed at improving the operational efficiency of container terminals, as well as deepening approach channels, turning basins, and waterways in addition to constructing new berths with deeper drafts to accommodate giant vessels.



Since it’s considered to be the Kingdom’s top import and export destination, Jeddah Islamic Port receives 75% of the Kingdom’s maritime trade and transshipment volumes. With exceptional operating capabilities and unmatched offered services, the port is the Red Sea’s top re-export hub as well.



Recently, Mawani has signed deals with a total exceeding SAR2 billion with local and global logistics giants, including Maersk, Bahri, CMA CGM, LogiPoint, and DP World, to build five logistics parks at Jeddah Islamic Port to boost its competitive and logistical standing, with the potential to create 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the initial phase of execution.