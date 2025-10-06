Masdar, a clean energy leader, and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore transport solutions for the green hydrogen value chain across the nation.

Through this collaboration, the companies will assess opportunities to utilise Etihad Rail’s growing national network to enable transportation of feedstocks and products along the green hydrogen and derivatives value chain, including hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and others.

The signing ceremony was held during the Global Rail Transport and Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference, taking place this week in Abu Dhabi.

Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Rail said: “This collaboration with Masdar underscores the role of rail as the backbone of sustainable logistics in the UAE. Our network will provide the critical infrastructure to move green hydrogen and its derivatives at scale, supporting innovation, energy security, and long-term economic growth. Through this partnership, Etihad Rail is reinforcing its commitment to building strategic partnerships that accelerate the energy transition.”

Mohamed Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer at Masdar, said: “This strategic partnership with Etihad Rail moves us closer to being able to deliver green hydrogen and derivative products at industrial scale to drive energy system transformation and enhance energy security. Through collaborations like this, we can build the green hydrogen value chain, support the UAE and decarbonisation efforts, and drive sustainable socioeconomic growth.”

