MAKKAH — Prince Saud bin Mishal, Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, visited the Haramain High-Speed Railway station at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.



His visit aimed to assess the railway's readiness for the upcoming Umrah season, particularly during Ramadan, and to review the operational efficiency of trains and the quality of services offered to passengers.



Upon his arrival, Prince Saud was welcomed by Dr. Bashar Al-Malik, the CEO of the Saudi Railways Company (SAR). The prince received a comprehensive briefing on the Haramain High-Speed Railway's services as he conducted a tour of the station's facilities.



Subsequently, Prince Saud traveled by train to the railway station in Makkah. There, he engaged with railway staff, evaluating the operational plans set for the Umrah season in Ramadan. He also inspected the development programs and modern services that the railway offers.



Concluding his tour, Prince Saud urged all stakeholders to double their efforts and ensure the provision of top-notch services to all travelers, Umrah performers, and visitors. His directives aim to elevate service standards in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030's Pilgrim Experience Program and the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistic Services.

