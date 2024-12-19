Bahrain - Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj has announced the commencement of major works on the Isa Town Gate Interchange Project.

The project, located north of the Isa Town Gate Junction, aims to support growth and development in Bahrain by improving road infrastructure, he said yesterday.

The minister said that the project, part of a strategic road development package, will enhance connectivity between key areas such as Riffa, A’ali, Sanad, Salmabad, Isa Town and surrounding areas and is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on Shaikh Salman Highway, a main artery connecting Manama to Riffa.

Upon completion, the intersection’s capacity will increase from 12,000 vehicles per day to 22,500, he said.

Mr Al Hawaj said the project involves constructing a three-lane overpass on Shaikh Salman Highway to enable free-flowing traffic, upgrading the existing intersection with traffic signals on the ground level to facilitate movement on Salmabad and Oman Streets.

It also involves implementing related works, including rainwater drainage systems, road paving, sidewalk upgrades, landscaping and traffic safety measures.

The Tender Board awarded the project to a consortium of Al Ghanim International and Almoayyed Contracting Group for BD22.3 million.

