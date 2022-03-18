UAE - Maersk Kanoo UAE, an integrator of container logistics, has opened its first integrated logistics centre in Dubai at Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), DP World’s trade and logistics hub.

Spanning over 10,000 square metres, the centre will offer services to commodities across petrochemical, retail and lifestyle, consumer goods (FMCG), technology, and automotive sectors, according to a press release on Thursday.

The facility will have solar panels on its rooftop, which will generate 434-megawatt hour (MWh)/year clean energy, to meet its entire electricity needs.

The Regional Managing Director of Maersk West and Central Asia, Richard Morgan, commented: "Our journey towards creating end-to-end logistics solutions is taking a definite shape as we continue to connect and simplify our customers’ supply chains through solutions that are designed and executed considering their specific requirements and challenges."

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Maersk UAE, Christopher Cook, said: "At A.P. Moller – Maersk, we want to achieve a minimum 90% green operations at our warehouses, depots and cold stores worldwide by 2030."

