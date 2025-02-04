KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan conducted an inspection tour in the Jabriya area on Monday to review the latest developments and monitor the progress of road maintenance work.

This visit was part of her follow-up on the implementation of new maintenance contracts for highways and internal roads. The contracts cover 18 major road maintenance projects across various areas of the country’s six governorates.

In a press statement, Minister Al-Mashaan emphasized that the purpose of this tour was to assess the ongoing maintenance efforts on the ground. She noted that the road maintenance projects are part of the Ministry's strategic plan to improve the road network and provide a safe, sustainable environment for both citizens and residents. These initiatives are in line with the country's urban development plans and the growing transportation needs.

Al-Mashaan stressed the Ministry’s strong commitment to overseeing every stage of the project, from design to completion, ensuring adherence to internationally approved quality standards and technical specifications. This approach is aimed at achieving the highest levels of performance and durability for the roads.

She also highlighted that her directives to expedite the completion of maintenance work were based on the recommendations of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

These efforts fall within the framework of the government’s commitment to maintaining and upgrading the country's infrastructure, which she described as a cornerstone of any economic vision.

The Minister emphasized the importance of coordination to resolve any pending issues related to road maintenance, urging the implementing companies to complete their work swiftly, in accordance with the required quality standards and approved technical specifications, while adhering to the agreed-upon timelines.

Dr. Al-Mashaan reiterated that road maintenance and repairs are a top priority for the country's political leadership. She acknowledged the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, highlighting their ongoing support for road maintenance projects as part of the broader infrastructure initiatives in the "New Kuwait 2035" plan.

