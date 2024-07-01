Kuwait’s Beyout Investment Group (BIG) Holding has awarded a $450 million partnership contract to logistics support services provider, Kuwait Resources House (KRH), according to a Boursa Kuwait disclosure.

KRH, a subsidiary of BIG which holds a 99.56% stake in the company, will provide logistics support for 3.5 years, in cooperation with an American company, which has not been named.

BIG, which provides human resources and real estate services, listed a 30% stake on Boursa Kuwait in June and was the bourse’s first listing in two years, following the listing of Ali Al Ghanim.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

